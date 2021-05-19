Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 83,739 shares.The stock last traded at $47.98 and had previously closed at $47.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Docebo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,294,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $3,453,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $1,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $5,510,000.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

