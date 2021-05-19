Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

