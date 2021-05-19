Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after buying an additional 132,316 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 897,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $659,549,000 after buying an additional 96,994 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $283.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

