Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after buying an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.69 and its 200 day moving average is $204.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $227.82.

