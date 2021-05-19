Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.5% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 625,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $1,425,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,513,000 after acquiring an additional 103,597 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 581,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 17.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.