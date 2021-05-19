DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by Truist

Equities researchers at Truist initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DV. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

NYSE DV opened at $28.70 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

