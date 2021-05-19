Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Douglas Emmett posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

DEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $33.30. 30,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

