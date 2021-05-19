DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Announces Earnings Results

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

DOYU stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. 56,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

