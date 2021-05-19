DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOYU. TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,042. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

