e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 153.80 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $365,367.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,374.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,492 shares of company stock worth $13,107,521 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

