Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ECC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,623. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.