Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eargo traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 4128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other Eargo news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $7,533,631.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,984,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

