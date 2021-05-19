Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $13.70.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.