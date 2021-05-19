Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

