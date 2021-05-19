Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $20.65.
