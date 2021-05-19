eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is AKO Capital LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

AKO Capital LLP lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,331,429 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,657,495 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 7.1% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $571,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 340,083 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,589 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $3,286,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,373 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. 75,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,794,315. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

