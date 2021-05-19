ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.009.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECTM opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.50. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

