ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.009.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ECTM opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.50. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.64.
About ECA Marcellus Trust I
