Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post sales of $3.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the highest is $3.16 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL traded down $4.60 on Friday, reaching $213.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.01 and a 200-day moving average of $215.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

