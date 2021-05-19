Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 22,690 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 215.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,690 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,815,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $123,257,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 111.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,356,000 after acquiring an additional 386,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.45.

SBAC stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,726. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,942.07 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

