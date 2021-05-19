Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,179,000. United Parcel Service comprises 1.1% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.17. The stock had a trading volume of 67,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.41 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $184.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

