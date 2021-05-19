Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Fiserv by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of FISV traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.64. The company had a trading volume of 58,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,558. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.