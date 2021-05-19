Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 6,211 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,245.31. 672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $710.97 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,258.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,177.36.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,264 shares of company stock worth $2,826,927. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

