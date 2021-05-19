Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 6,211 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,245.31. 672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $710.97 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,258.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,177.36.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,264 shares of company stock worth $2,826,927. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.