Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 68,789 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.05% of Extra Space Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $143.24. 4,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,535. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $149.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

