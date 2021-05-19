Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,914 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Western Union by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. 57,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

In related news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,187 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,806. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WU shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

