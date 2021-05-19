Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 1,183.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,056 shares during the period. SM Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 90,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

