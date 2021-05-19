Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 387.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $9.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.95. 80,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,379. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.86 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

