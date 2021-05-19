Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 112,997 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 112,997 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $561,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $153.38. The company had a trading volume of 95,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,131. The firm has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.