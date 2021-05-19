Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,863,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Fiserv by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 34,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $3,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.64. 58,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,558. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.00. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

