eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Purchases $187,230.00 in Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. Analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

