Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.50

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 53.95 ($0.70). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 297,441 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £99.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.50.

About Elektron Technology (LON:EKT)

Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.

