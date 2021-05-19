Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.50

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 53.95 ($0.70). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 297,441 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £99.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.50.

About Elektron Technology (LON:EKT)

Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Elektron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elektron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit