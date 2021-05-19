Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Reaches $10.20 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and $66,590.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,442,501 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

