Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.15

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and traded as high as $33.35. Empire shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 572 shares traded.

EMLAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

