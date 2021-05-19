Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.17

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.17 and traded as high as C$40.59. Empire shares last traded at C$40.52, with a volume of 274,340 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,531.20.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

