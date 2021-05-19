Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Mario Szotlender Sells 5,000 Shares

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.37, for a total value of C$36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,426,832.

Mario Szotlender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total value of C$35,750.00.

EDR stock opened at C$8.20 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.41 and a twelve month high of C$8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.23.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDR. TD Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.83.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

