Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.84. 156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

ELEZY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Endesa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

