ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.19. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $90.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

In other ENDRA Life Sciences news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 2,455.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

