Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2187 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Enel Chile has raised its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Enel Chile stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 2,637,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.95. Enel Chile has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $829.32 million during the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

