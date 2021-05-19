Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston Sells 24,813 Shares

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $62,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Cesar Johnston sold 4,110 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $16,152.30.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Cesar Johnston sold 3,794 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $18,325.02.

On Thursday, February 18th, Cesar Johnston sold 6,306 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $24,151.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Energous Co. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Energous by 203.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Energous during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Energous by 247.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

WATT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

