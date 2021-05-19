Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of WATT stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $62,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 436,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $47,555.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 328,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,475 shares of company stock valued at $259,292 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WATT. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Energous by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Energous by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

