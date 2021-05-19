Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Down to $5.89

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $5.60. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 19,951 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $815.28 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,160. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 136,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 103,093 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

