Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.95 EPS

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Eneti stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. 308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.18. Eneti has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

