ENI (NYSE:E) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.50

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 3550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

E has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 98.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 926,815 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 187,091.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 548,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ENI by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

