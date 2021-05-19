Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of ETTX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 126,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.10.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 280,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

