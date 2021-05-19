Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 117,710 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,710 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.50% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $34,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

