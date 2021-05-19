Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $36.36 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $36,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,819,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLY opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $99.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

