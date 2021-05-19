Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,808 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $40,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,857,749 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

