Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 155,103 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 867,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,103 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $37,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.