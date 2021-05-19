Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report $283.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.45 million and the highest is $285.30 million. Envestnet reported sales of $235.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 89.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,215,000 after purchasing an additional 760,028 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 724.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 729,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 708,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,812,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,490 shares in the last quarter.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

