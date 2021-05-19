Enzyme (MLN) Market Cap Tops $121.31 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Enzyme has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for $67.67 or 0.00170955 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $121.31 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00070454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.70 or 0.01065373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,643.60 or 0.09205068 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

