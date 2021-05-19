EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Brokerages predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report sales of $3.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the lowest is $3.66 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 247.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $15.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.16.

NYSE EOG traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 312,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.25 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,227 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,260 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

